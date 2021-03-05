Barrett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 2.0% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $38,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after purchasing an additional 342,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.07. 14,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

