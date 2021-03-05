Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,475 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 166.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,419. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

