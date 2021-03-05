Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 12,440 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 84,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

