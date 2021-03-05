Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.09 ($84.82).

BAS stock opened at €71.08 ($83.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €69.67 ($81.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.09.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

