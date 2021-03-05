Basic Attention Token Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $505.19 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00757085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,489,288,106 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.