Baxter International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,571 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 878% compared to the average volume of 365 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $77.68. 52,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

