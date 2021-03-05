BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BLIBQ stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

