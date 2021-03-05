BCE (NYSE:BCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

Shares of BCE opened at $43.96 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BCE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

