BCM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up about 1.3% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

ED stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.94. 6,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.