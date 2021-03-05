Beacon Securities Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Unigold (CVE:UGD)

Unigold (CVE:UGD)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by research analysts at Beacon Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Unigold’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

UGD stock opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. Unigold has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.98 million and a PE ratio of -11.30.

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

