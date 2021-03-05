Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $141.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $145.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

