Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ventas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Ventas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

