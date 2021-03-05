Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 843.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,368 shares of company stock worth $26,450,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $479.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $441.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

