Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,337 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

