Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of State Street by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 198,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.