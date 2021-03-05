Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $333.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $316.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.