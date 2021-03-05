Beddow Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Autoliv comprises about 3.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Autoliv worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,849,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

NYSE:ALV traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. 10,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

