Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,082 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 87,548 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $820.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $333,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $313,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,868 shares of company stock worth $3,931,893 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

