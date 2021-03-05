Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 26,462 Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Star Peak Energy Transition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,148,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth about $112,404,000.

NYSE:STPK traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,487. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

About Star Peak Energy Transition

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

