Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Shares of 32,312 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises about 0.1% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

HACK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. 16,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

