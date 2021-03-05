Belvedere Trading LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SMBK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.88. 46,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $333.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.