Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,501,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 40,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,463. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23.

