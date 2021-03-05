Benchmark Upgrades Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $854.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

