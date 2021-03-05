Berenberg Bank Reiterates €625.00 Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RAA. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €509.80 ($599.76).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €708.50 ($833.53) on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €791.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €701.36.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

