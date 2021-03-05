Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Sells $61,850.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $53.72 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $6,592,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $39,994,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.