Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Down 8.6% on Insider Selling

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $53.72. Approximately 2,154,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,085,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

Specifically, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $546,618.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,005,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,105 shares of company stock worth $44,226,327.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $616,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $4,757,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $39,994,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.