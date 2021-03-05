Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $866,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in JD.com by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $90.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

