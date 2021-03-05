Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 521 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $195.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,334 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,796 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

