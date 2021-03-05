Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

XBI stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

