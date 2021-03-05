Bessemer Group Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Providence Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

PRSC stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. The Providence Service Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,127.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.49.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

