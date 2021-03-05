Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 470 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $153.40 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

