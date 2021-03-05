Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,807 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $43,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $933,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.73. 157,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,494. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.15. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $7,039,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

