Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $77.87 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

