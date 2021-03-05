BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 314.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,661. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.