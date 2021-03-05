Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Down 28.7% in February

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,050,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 26,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $6,468,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.91. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

