Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 9.8%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 27,158,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 86,817,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

