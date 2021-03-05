BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Short Interest Update

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the January 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,653,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BSRC opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. BioSolar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Get BioSolar alerts:

BioSolar Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.