BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.93. 3,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,648. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $71.50.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

