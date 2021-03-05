BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Down 10.4%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.95 and last traded at $47.22. Approximately 755,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 589,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

BTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

