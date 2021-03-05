BitSend (BSD) Price Down 17.5% This Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $182,442.82 and approximately $17.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.02 or 0.00433117 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005993 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,885.64 or 0.03983615 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,111,675 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc.

Buying and Selling BitSend

