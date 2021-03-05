Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 278.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 314,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

