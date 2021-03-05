BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

NASDAQ:BKCC remained flat at $$3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $235.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Nik Singhal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 73,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

