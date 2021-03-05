BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the January 28th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, President Nik Singhal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares in the company, valued at $204,671.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

