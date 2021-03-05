BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the January 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE BGR opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 392.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 66,425 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

