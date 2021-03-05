BlackRock Inc. Acquires 283,837 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of GMS worth $198,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GMS by 35.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GMS by 1,318.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GMS by 20.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 99,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMS. Barclays downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

