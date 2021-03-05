BlackRock Inc. Buys 140,063 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.40% of AAR worth $196,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in AAR by 210.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAR by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in AAR by 362.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in AAR by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $43.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 over the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

