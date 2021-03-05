BlackRock Inc. Sells 310,138 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,485,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $194,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

