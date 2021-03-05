BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of MUA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

