BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 365,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1,809.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,309,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $13.92 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

