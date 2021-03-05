BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

MYF stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

